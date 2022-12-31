One person was killed by a rocket attack in Kyiv. Among the wounded people was a journalist from Japan

At least one person was killed as a result of a rocket attack on Kyiv.

This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.

"According to information at the moment, an elderly man died in Kyiv. Seven people were wounded in two explosions in the Solomyanskyi district. One person is in an extremely serious condition," the mayor noted.

He later added that the number of victims had risen to 11, including a journalist from Japan. He was hospitalized.

The Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko informed that a private house in the Solomyanskyi district and a hotel in the Pecherskyi district were damaged by the rocket attack.

Tymoshenko also reported that fragments of rockets fell on the "Temp" stadium in the Svyatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.