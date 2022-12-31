Russia is again attacking Ukraine with missiles, there are hits and the air defense work

On the afternoon of December 31, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles.

In Kyiv, explosions rang out in Pecherskyi and Holosiivskyi districts, a hotel was damaged. In the Solomyanskyi district, fragments of a rocket fell on a private house, one person died and several others were wounded.

There are also hits in the Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions (residential buildings were damaged). In the Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions, the Air Defense Forces worked.

Against the background of the attack, there were emergency power outages in the capital, Kyiv, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions. This is a preventive step that will avoid significant damage to the energy infrastructure if Russian missiles are hit.