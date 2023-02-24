White House: In November, Iran sent artillery and tank shells to Russia for use in Ukraine

In November, Iran sent artillery and tank shells to Russia for use in Ukraine. In return, Russia offers cooperation on missiles, electronics and air defense.

This was stated by the official representative of the National Security Council, John Kirby, writes Politico.

According to him, Iran is also looking to acquire attack helicopters, radars and training and combat aircraft. In general, Iran hopes to receive “billions of dollars” worth of military equipment from Russia.

When asked about the types of fighters and the timing of their delivery, Kirby refused to go into details.

“This will certainly not only complicate the situation in Ukraine, but may also complicate the security situation in the Middle East for our partners and friends,” John Kirby added.

In December, senior Biden administration officials said Moscow was providing “unprecedented” military and technical support to Tehran in exchange for weapons. In the spring of 2022, officials said Iranian pilots were training in Russia to fly Russian fighter jets, indicating that Iran could begin receiving the planes within the next year.