The Russians received a new batch of Iranian drones. This is evidenced by the markings on the downed “Shaheds”

In recent days, the Russians have intensified air attacks on Ukraine by Iranian Shahed drones, as they have received a new supply of drones.

This was reported by the head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South Nataliia Humenyuk on the air of the telethon.

According to her, the Russians did not attack Ukraine with drones for a long time, because they had exhausted their reserves to a critical level and were waiting for new batches.

"The occupiers received a new batch of Iranian drones, as evidenced by the markings found on the downed drones. We watched the attack of the Russians in Mykolaiv region with these very drones. The same marking was on those drones that attacked Odesa region," Humenyuk noted.

In her opinion, the occupiers use kamikaze drones to keep the civilian population in suspense, as well as to search for air defense systems and critical infrastructure facilities.