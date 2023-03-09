The US imposed sanctions on Chinese companies that sold parts for drones to Iran

The US Treasury Departmentʼs Office of Foreign Assets Control has sanctioned a Chinese network of five companies and one individual for supporting Iranʼs drone procurement efforts.

This is stated on the official website of the American government.

"This PRC-based network is responsible for the sale and delivery of thousands of aerospace components, including components that can be used in UAVs, to the Iranian Aerospace Industries Company (HESA)," the statement said.

HESA also participated in the production of the Shahed-136 UAV model, which Iran exported to Russia.