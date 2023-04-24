WSJ: Iran has transferred 300 000 artillery shells to Russia over the past six months

Over the past six months, Iran has transferred more than 300 000 artillery shells and a million rounds of ammunition to Russia via the Caspian Sea.
This was reported by the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal with reference to official data and documents that it reviewed.
This is becoming an increasing challenge for the US and its allies as they try to disrupt cooperation between Moscow and Tehran. Iran uses the Russian cargo ship Rasul Gamzatov for delivery. The last recorded shipment of weapons was in March.
On March 27, The Wall Street Journal wrote that Russia supplies Iran with cyber weapons in exchange for drones.
- On March 8, the British TV channel Sky News reported that Iran secretly transferred millions of ammunition and hundreds of thousands of shells to Russia by sea. Russia, for its part, sends captured Western weapons to Iran from Ukraine, and they are trying to redesign them in Tehran.
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has already accused Iran of complicity in the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine due to the supply of weapons to Russia and initiated the severance of diplomatic relations with Iran. On April 20, it became known that the Russians received a new batch of Iranian drones — this is evidenced by the markings on the downed Shaheds.