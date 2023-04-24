WSJ: Iran has transferred 300 000 artillery shells to Russia over the past six months

Over the past six months, Iran has transferred more than 300 000 artillery shells and a million rounds of ammunition to Russia via the Caspian Sea.

This was reported by the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal with reference to official data and documents that it reviewed.

This is becoming an increasing challenge for the US and its allies as they try to disrupt cooperation between Moscow and Tehran. Iran uses the Russian cargo ship Rasul Gamzatov for delivery. The last recorded shipment of weapons was in March.

On March 27, The Wall Street Journal wrote that Russia supplies Iran with cyber weapons in exchange for drones.