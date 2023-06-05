The Sky News channel published a contract between Russia and Iran for the supply of weapons for the war in Ukraine

The Journalists of the Sky News channel published a contract between Russia and Iran for the supply of weapons. This document may be the first documentary confirmation that Tehran is selling weapons to the Kremlin for the war in Ukraine.

1 14

























Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The 16-page document, dated September 14, 2022, contains various names of ammunition worth $1 013 100. Sources at the TV channel say it is "100% authentic."

The source also provided reporters with five pages of the agreement, which refers to barrels for the T-72 tank, barrels for self-propelled artillery installations and ammunition. The amount of this agreement is about $740 000.

The contract is written in English. According to a defense source, this is standard practice for contracts that Iran enters into with other countries. There are also a number of errors in the papers.

Sky News was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the documents. Journalists showed them to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during his visit to Great Britain in May and British Foreign Minister James Cleverley.

Kyiv and London stated they plan to investigate the authenticity of the materials, and if they are found to be genuine, they will take action.