White House: Iran has supplied Russia with almost 400 drones since August 2022

Since August 2022, Iran has supplied Russia with almost 400 drones. This is reported by the Associated Press.

"Iran also continues to supply Russia with attack drones. Since August, Iran has provided the Russian Federation with more than 400 drones, mostly of the Shahed type. Russia spent most of these drones on attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine," the White House National Security Council official John Kirby noted.

According to him, the Russians are now considering the possibility of acquiring even more advanced drones, "capable of causing more losses." The US officials say Iran has also provided Russia with artillery and tank shells.

At the same time, according to the White House, Iran is seeking to purchase additional military equipment from Russia, including attack helicopters, radars and Yak-130 combat training aircraft.

Kirby added that Iran is the main military patron of Russia since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine.