The head of the IAEA will arrive in Ukraine. He will present the aid program after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi is traveling to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and present a support program to help deal with the consequences of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) explosion.
The head of the IAEA wrote about this on Twitter.
Also, Rafael Grossi will assess the situation at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and conduct a rotation of supervisors from the IAEA "with a reinforced team" there.
- On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the settlements and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro River, 16 000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region. The situation is worse on the occupied left bank. As of June 12, 10 people died due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP, and 42 are considered missing.
- Reconstruction of the Kakhovka HPP will cost up to one billion dollars and will last five years. The UN and the European Union will provide humanitarian assistance to victims of the destruction of the dam. The White House stated that it will not leave it at that and will help Ukraine, and Ukraine will also receive help from the NATO Disaster Response Center.