The head of the IAEA will arrive in Ukraine. He will present the aid program after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi is traveling to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and present a support program to help deal with the consequences of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) explosion.

The head of the IAEA wrote about this on Twitter.

Also, Rafael Grossi will assess the situation at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and conduct a rotation of supervisors from the IAEA "with a reinforced team" there.