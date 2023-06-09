The IAEA launched a program to help Ukraine after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP

The Director General of the IAEA Rafael Mariano Grossi informed about the launch of a program aimed at helping Ukraine cope with the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP.

He also declared that he will lead the IAEA mission in Ukraine in a few days.

"Today, I am launching an aid program for Ukraine in response to the flooding of the dam in Nova Kakhovka and President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs request for international aid," Grossi emphasized.

He noted that using nuclear methods, the IAEA will determine the impact of flooding on drinking water, human health, soil and water resources management, as well as assess the integrity of critical infrastructure.

According to him, Ukraine can count on the help of the IAEA at the moment, as well as in overcoming the long-term consequences of this disaster.