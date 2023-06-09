The IAEA launched a program to help Ukraine after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP

The Director General of the IAEA Rafael Mariano Grossi informed about the launch of a program aimed at helping Ukraine cope with the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP.
He also declared that he will lead the IAEA mission in Ukraine in a few days.
"Today, I am launching an aid program for Ukraine in response to the flooding of the dam in Nova Kakhovka and President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs request for international aid," Grossi emphasized.
He noted that using nuclear methods, the IAEA will determine the impact of flooding on drinking water, human health, soil and water resources management, as well as assess the integrity of critical infrastructure.
According to him, Ukraine can count on the help of the IAEA at the moment, as well as in overcoming the long-term consequences of this disaster.
- On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the settlements and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro River, 16 000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region. The situation is worse on the occupied left bank.
- Reconstruction of Kakhovka HPP will cost up to one billion dollars and will last five years. The UN and the European Union will provide humanitarian assistance to victims of the destruction of the dam. The White House said that it will not leave it at that and will help Ukraine, and Ukraine will also receive help from the NATO Disaster Response Center.
- On June 8, the United Nations informed that it would form groups in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson that would go to the occupied territories. The UN is waiting for security guarantees from Russia. Ukraine provided them for its part.