American satellites recorded an explosion at the Kakhovka HPP before its destruction

The New York Times, citing an official from the Biden administration, writes that US satellites recorded an explosion at the Kakhovskaya HPP before its destruction.

According to him, immediately before the collapse of the dam, satellites equipped with infrared sensors detected signs of heat corresponding to a strong explosion.

U.S. intelligence analysts suspect Russia was behind the damʼs destruction, a senior administration official said on condition of anonymity.

But he added that the US intelligence services still do not have any convincing evidence to unequivocally identify the person responsible for the destruction of the dam.