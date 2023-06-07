Due to the explosion of the Kakhovska HPP, the entire flora and fauna of the Nizhnyodniprovskyi National Park was affected. Damages are estimated at over UAH 46 billion

Due to the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant, the Nizhnyodniprovsky National Park suffered losses of 46.5 billion hryvnias.
“Kakhovska HPP | headquarters info” writes about this based on the materials of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.
The water rose by 3.5 m on the territory of about 80 thousand hectares, as a result of which almost all the islands of "Nizhnyodniprovskyi" were flooded.
The entire species composition of flora (over 1,016 species of plants) and fauna of the national park was affected by flooding, and some species are under threat of extinction, in particular, wild boars, fallow deer, red deer, roe deer, hares, pheasants, beavers, and muskrats.
- National Nature Park "Nizhnyodniprovskyi" is a nature conservation area in the Kherson region. The territory of the NPP "Nizhnyodniprovskyi" is one of the most valuable natural floodplain-littoral complexes in Europe. Typical and rare groups of floodplain forests, swamps, meadows, sandy steppes, steppe slopes of the Dnipro and streams, rock outcrops, among which 12 rare types of vegetation are included in the Green Book of Ukraine, have been preserved in the Dnipro delta and in the adjacent territories. Also, 71 species of animals live there, 32 species of plants grow there, which are included in the World Red List of the IUCN, the European Red List, the Red Book of Ukraine and the Red List of the Kherson region.
- On the night of June 6, the dam of the Kakhovska HPP in the Kherson region was breached. Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the hydroelectric power station, and the occupying authorities of the Kherson region announced that the hydroelectric power station had been "fired". Due to the breach of the Kakhovska HPP dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the population centers and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro, 16,000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region. After the detonation of the hydroelectric power station, the zoo in Nova Kakhovka was flooded, almost all the animals died.
- Reconstruction of Kakhovska HPP will cost up to one billion dollars and will last five years. The UN and the European Union will provide humanitarian assistance to victims of the destruction of the dam. The White House said that it would not leave it and will help Ukraine.
- Engineering and munitions experts interviewed by The New York Times believe that the most likely cause of the destruction of the Kakhovska HPP is detonation from the inside.