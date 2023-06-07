Due to the explosion of the Kakhovska HPP, the entire flora and fauna of the Nizhnyodniprovskyi National Park was affected. Damages are estimated at over UAH 46 billion

Due to the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant, the Nizhnyodniprovsky National Park suffered losses of 46.5 billion hryvnias.

“Kakhovska HPP | headquarters info” writes about this based on the materials of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

The water rose by 3.5 m on the territory of about 80 thousand hectares, as a result of which almost all the islands of "Nizhnyodniprovskyi" were flooded.

Міндовкілля

The entire species composition of flora (over 1,016 species of plants) and fauna of the national park was affected by flooding, and some species are under threat of extinction, in particular, wild boars, fallow deer, red deer, roe deer, hares, pheasants, beavers, and muskrats.