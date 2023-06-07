The head of the MIA Klymenko: 29 settlements were flooded due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region

The Minister of Internal Affairs (MIA) Ihor Klymenko informed that 29 settlements were flooded due to the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP. Of them, 19 are on the right bank of the Kherson region, and 10 are on the occupied left bank.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine writes about this.
In total, more than 1 560 people have already been evacuated.
The water in Kherson rose by one meter overnight. It is expected to continue to arrive.
Currently, almost 1 600 rescuers and police officers work in the region.
Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs specified that more than 1 800 people were evacuated. The vast majority are from the Korabel microdistrict in Kherson.
- On the night of June 6, the dam of the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region was breached. Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the hydroelectric power station, and the occupying authorities of the Kherson region announced that the hydroelectric power station had been "fired". Due to the breach of the Kakhovka HPP dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the population centers and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro River, 16 000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region. After the detonation of the hydroelectric power station, the zoo in Nova Kakhovka was flooded, almost all the animals died.
- Reconstruction of the Kakhovka HPP will cost up to one billion dollars and will last five years. The UN and the European Union will provide humanitarian assistance to victims of the destruction of the dam. The White House stated that it will not leave it and will help Ukraine.