The head of the MIA Klymenko: 29 settlements were flooded due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region

The Minister of Internal Affairs (MIA) Ihor Klymenko informed that 29 settlements were flooded due to the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP. Of them, 19 are on the right bank of the Kherson region, and 10 are on the occupied left bank.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine writes about this.

In total, more than 1 560 people have already been evacuated.

The water in Kherson rose by one meter overnight. It is expected to continue to arrive.

Currently, almost 1 600 rescuers and police officers work in the region.

Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs specified that more than 1 800 people were evacuated. The vast majority are from the Korabel microdistrict in Kherson.