The water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir continues to decrease. The Ministry of Health warns of possible dangers

The water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir continues to decrease, reports the company "Ukrhydroenergo".

According to her data, as of 10:00 a.m. on June 7, in the Nikopol area, the reservoir level dropped to 14.41 m. Over the course of a day, the water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir decreased by almost 2.5 meters.

The spillway dam and the earth insert between the station building and the lock continue to collapse.

As of now, 1 852 houses have been flooded in the Kherson region on the right bank. 1 457 people were evacuated, 1 286 from the Korabel microdistrict. Also, the Bilozersk community began to be flooded that night.

During the night, there were no reports of emergency events, the intensity of flooding is decreasing, but due to significant destruction of the dam, water will still arrive.

So far, almost 800 people and more than 170 units of emergency services have been involved in dealing with the consequences.

"Ukrhydroenergo" warns that chemicals hazardous to health, as well as pathogens of infectious diseases from cemeteries, latrines and landfills, could enter wells and open water bodies.

This is also discussed in the Ministry of Health. Specialists of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention work on the ground and take water samples from reservoirs, wells, etc.

The Ministry of Health has published a number of tips on how to protect yourself from infectious diseases:

Drink only bottled or imported water.

Take water for cooking and household needs only from proven sources. A river or well in the yard is no longer a proven source of water. As well as a water pipe intended for technical purposes.

Boil or otherwise disinfect water taken for drinking, washing fruits, berries or dishes. However, remember that boiling does not rid the water of chemical pollution!

Avoid foods that have been flooded with water (even canned food).

Heat all products (boiling, frying, baking).

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap.

Do not put on clothes that were contaminated during flooding without first washing and disinfecting.

The regions are currently forming stocks of antibiotics and sorbents for the treatment of acute intestinal infections. The Ministry of Health also warned of a fish plague due to a drop in the water level. It will begin in the next 3-5 days in the Kherson region and flooded areas in Zaporizhzhia. It is strictly forbidden to collect such fish and use it (salting or drying) due to the risk of contracting botulism.