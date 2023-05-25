The Council of the European Union extended the regime of duty-free trade with Ukraine for another year

The Council of the European Union adopted a resolution on the extension of the duty-free regime for Ukrainian exports to the countries of the bloc for another year — until June 2024.

The press service of the Council of the EU writes about this.

In this way, the European Union demonstrates its support for Ukraine, helps maintain the stability of its trade and economy.

Customs tariffs will not apply to fruits and vegetables covered by the input price system, agricultural products and products of their processing subject to tariff quotas.

At the same time, the resolution does not refer to industrial goods from Ukraine, because they are not subject to customs duties from the beginning of 2023 according to the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU.

According to data from the European Commission, the European Union is Ukraineʼs largest trading partner. It accounts for 39.5% of its trade in 2021.

The EU introduced zero tariffs for Ukrainian goods for a year in June 2022.