Following Poland, Hungary banned the import of agricultural products from Ukraine

Following Poland, Hungary temporarily banned the import of agricultural products from Ukraine. The ban will last until June 30.

This was stated by the Minister of Agriculture of Hungary, Istvan Nagy, writes 24.hu.

"The government undertakes to represent the interests of Hungarian farmers, and in the absence of effective measures from the EU, it, like Poland, will temporarily ban the import of grain and oil crops from Ukraine and some other agricultural products into Hungary," he explained.

According to him, the continuation of current market trends will harm Hungarian farmers. He explained that Ukraine began to export to the European market a large amount of meat, eggs, honey, as well as grain and oil crops, which are not produced according to European standards, and therefore have low production costs. This hinders the sale of products to European farmers.

The minister emphasized that the EU should find a solution regarding Ukrainian products by June 30.