Zelensky announced the solution to the crisis with Ukrainian grain on the Polish market

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that the crisis with the surplus of Ukrainian grain on the Polish market has been resolved.

He said this at a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, writes "European Truth".

"We discussed issues regarding Polish and Ukrainian farmers. We found a way out," said Zelensky.

He added that all issues will be finally resolved in the coming days or weeks.

"Because there can be no questions, no difficulties between such close partners and real friends as Poland and Ukraine," the Ukrainian president emphasized.