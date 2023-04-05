Zelensky announced the solution to the crisis with Ukrainian grain on the Polish market

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that the crisis with the surplus of Ukrainian grain on the Polish market has been resolved.
He said this at a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, writes "European Truth".
"We discussed issues regarding Polish and Ukrainian farmers. We found a way out," said Zelensky.
He added that all issues will be finally resolved in the coming days or weeks.
"Because there can be no questions, no difficulties between such close partners and real friends as Poland and Ukraine," the Ukrainian president emphasized.
- In May 2022, the European Union abolished import duties and quotas on grain and other Ukrainian agricultural products, including oilseeds, sugar, poultry and eggs, for one year. It was a measure to support the economy of a warring country.
- The influx of cheap products from Ukraine hit the agrarian business of Poland and other neighbors of Ukraine. Farmers had to reduce the prices of their products, due to which they suffer losses. Polish farmers have been protesting since last May.
- Brussels has offered €56.3 million in compensation to the affected farmers, but the authorities in their countries consider this amount too small. The Polish government has already introduced state subsidies for farmers who suffer losses, but this has not improved the situation.
- Polish farmers even threatened to disrupt President Zelenskyʼs visit to Poland due to the grain crisis, because they believed that the authorities had not met their demands. Polish Minister of Agriculture Henryk Kowalczyk resigned.