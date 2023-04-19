Bulgaria also banned the import of agricultural products from Ukraine

Bulgaria became the fourth EU country to ban the import of agricultural products from Ukraine. Previously, such decisions were taken by Poland, Hungary and Slovakia.

BNR writes about it.

This ban will be temporary — but it will not apply to transit. That is, Bulgaria will allow the transportation of Ukrainian agricultural products through its territory.

"The main reason is that over the last year, contrary to the idea of the so-called corridors of solidarity, significant amounts of food remained in the country and disrupted the main production and trade chains. If such a trend persists and even increases, which is quite realistic after similar bans have been introduced by other countries, this may lead to extremely serious consequences for Bulgarian business," noted the acting head of the Prime Minister of Bulgaria Gilib Donev.

He hopes that "Brussels will hear and understand the positions" of other EU member states and change its attitude to this problem.