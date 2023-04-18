The European Commission is preparing a plan to help farmers who have been “suffered” by Ukrainian agricultural products

The European Commission plans to approve an additional package of support measures for EU farmers who have been "affected" by the influx of Ukrainian agricultural products. The first package in the amount of €56 million was already allocated at the end of March.
"We are currently working on a second package of measures, within the framework of which we will continue to support these countries affected by supplies from Ukraine," said a representative of the European Commission.
As "Polish Radio" notes, the cost of the second aid package will reach €100 million. Farmers from five countries will receive it. Poland will have a third of this package — about €30 million.
At the same time, the European Commission is conducting negotiations with Poland and Hungary regarding the introduced ban on the import of grain from Ukraine. And on Tuesday, April 25, this will be one of the topics of the meeting of EU agriculture ministers in Luxembourg.
Money for financial support of farmers will come from the EU budget, from the anti-crisis reserve. Five countries will have the opportunity to double this amount due to subsidies from national budgets.
- Poland banned the import of grain and dozens of types of agricultural products from Ukraine. The head of the ruling "Law and Justice" party Yaroslav Kaczyński said that the decision was made taking into account "the asymmetry between Polish and Ukrainian agriculture, which is a consequence of the quality of the land, much lower wages in Ukraine and, finally, the fact that in Ukraine, mainly, international companies with extensive infrastructure work on large areas."
- Earlier, Brussels offered €56.3 million as compensation to the affected farmers of Ukraineʼs neighboring countries, but this amount was called too small. In February of this year, the Polish government introduced state subsidies for farmers, but this did not improve the situation.
- On April 16, Hungary, following Poland, temporarily banned the import of agricultural products from Ukraine. The ban will last until June 30. And on April 17, Slovakia adopted a similar decision.
- The European Commission reacted to such decisions. Unilateral actions on trade by the EU member states were called unacceptable.