Slovakia also bans the import of agricultural products from Ukraine

The Slovak government also bans the import of grain and some other agricultural products from Ukraine. The Slovaks became the third in the EU to introduce such a ban.

Novinky writes about it.

They note that this decision is temporary, and the government will hold a meeting of the interdepartmental commission. In Slovakia, they say that local farmers cannot compete with cheap Ukrainian grain on the market.

The Ministry of Agriculture said that it had exhausted all possibilities of legal settlement of the situation with the preservation of transit. It was expected that Ukrainian grain would go through the territory of the country further to other countries, but it ends up in the warehouses of the European Union and destabilizes the market.