The European Commission temporarily banned the import of certain agricultural products from Ukraine. Why did this happen?

The European Commission temporarily banned the import of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds from Ukraine. This happened after pressure from 5 EU member states, which blamed Ukrainian imports for the collapse of local prices.

This is stated in the message of the European Commission.

The ban will take effect on May 2 and will last until June 5, 2023. During this period, the mentioned goods can be imported to all EU countries, except Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. At the same time, Ukrainian products can be transited through their territory.

In parallel, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia have committed to cancel their unilateral measures on wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds, as well as any other products originating from Ukraine.

In addition, the EU executive body confirmed the provision of financial support to farmers in five EU member states, which will be decided later.