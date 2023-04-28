The European Commission agreed with 5 countries to lift the blockade on the import of products from Ukraine

The European Commission (EC) agreed with Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria to lift the ban on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine. We are talking about the purchase of wheat, corn, rape and sunflower, said the deputy head of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis.

"I am happy to announce that we have reached a political decision regarding the import of Ukrainian agricultural products to the EU. We agreed with Ukraine and its five neighboring EU member states on how to resolve the situation," said Dombrovskis.

The EC will also provide €100 million in aid to farmers in countries affected by the grain glut in exchange for the lifting of unilateral bans on the import of products from Ukraine.