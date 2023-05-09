The EU finally decided to extend the abolition of customs duties on imports from Ukraine for another year

The European Parliament supported the proposal to cancel customs duties and other taxes for the import of goods and services from Ukraine for another year. This decision was previously adopted by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) of the EU.

The press service of the European Parliament writes about it.

537 MPs voted for this decision, 42 were against, and 38 abstained.

The abolition of customs duties applies to fruits and vegetables, as well as agricultural products and products of their processing, which are subject to tariff quotas. According to the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU, from January 1, 2023, industrial products are subject to zero duty, so they were not included in the new offer.

Thus, the EU finally adopted this decision, it will enter into force after publication in the official journal.

According to the European Commission, the EU is Ukraineʼs largest trading partner, accounting for 39.5% of its trade in 2021. Ukraine ranks 15th in the list of trading partners of the EU, accounting for about 1.2% of the total trade volume of the European Union.

For the first time, the EU introduced zero tariffs for a year in June 2022.