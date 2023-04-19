The EU will provide assistance to European farmers and begin an investigation into the import of Ukrainian agricultural products

The European Commission will allocate an additional package of financial assistance to European farmers who allegedly suffered because of Ukrainian agricultural products. There will also be an investigation into its impact on the European market.
Interfax writes about it.
The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen called on the governments of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania to develop a common approach within the framework of the principle of the EU single market.
"The president [of the European Commission] presents three proposals to resolve the situation in these markets," noted the director of political communications at the European Commission Dana Spinant.
According to her, a second package of financial support in the amount of €100 million is being prepared for the most affected farmers of these countries.
"Secondly, we will take preventive measures in accordance with the current trade rules for certain categories of grain. This applies, in particular, to wheat, corn, sunflower and rapeseed. And, thirdly, we are starting an investigation on other sensitive products," she added.
The Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis will discuss these proposals and ways with the ministers of the relevant five member states, as well as with colleagues from Ukraine.
- Poland banned the import of grain and dozens of types of agricultural products from Ukraine. The head of the ruling "Law and Justice" party Yaroslav Kaczynski informed that the decision was made taking into account "the asymmetry between Polish and Ukrainian agriculture, which is a consequence of the quality of the land, much lower wages in Ukraine, and the fact that in Ukraine, mostly large areas are worked international companies with extensive infrastructure".
- Earlier, Brussels offered €56.3 million as compensation to the affected farmers of Ukraineʼs neighboring countries, but this amount was called too small. In February of this year, the Polish government introduced state subsidies for farmers, but this did not improve the situation.
- On April 16, Hungary, following Poland, temporarily banned the import of agricultural products from Ukraine. The ban will last until June 30. Slovakia adopted a similar decision on April 17, and Bulgaria on April 19. True, the Bulgarians allowed transit.
- The European Commission reacted to such decisions. Unilateral actions on trade by the EU member states were called unacceptable. The European Commission plans to approve an additional package of support measures for EU farmers who were "suffered" by the influx of Ukrainian agricultural products.
- On the evening of April 18, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyridenko announced that Ukraine had agreed with Poland to restore the transit of agricultural products. It will be unlocked on the night of Thursday, April 21 to Friday, April 22.