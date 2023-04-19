The EU will provide assistance to European farmers and begin an investigation into the import of Ukrainian agricultural products

The European Commission will allocate an additional package of financial assistance to European farmers who allegedly suffered because of Ukrainian agricultural products. There will also be an investigation into its impact on the European market.

Interfax writes about it.

The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen called on the governments of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania to develop a common approach within the framework of the principle of the EU single market.

"The president [of the European Commission] presents three proposals to resolve the situation in these markets," noted the director of political communications at the European Commission Dana Spinant.

According to her, a second package of financial support in the amount of €100 million is being prepared for the most affected farmers of these countries.

"Secondly, we will take preventive measures in accordance with the current trade rules for certain categories of grain. This applies, in particular, to wheat, corn, sunflower and rapeseed. And, thirdly, we are starting an investigation on other sensitive products," she added.

The Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis will discuss these proposals and ways with the ministers of the relevant five member states, as well as with colleagues from Ukraine.