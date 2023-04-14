The reserve “Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra” got a new head. His predecessor was not against the UOC MP in Lavra

Maksym Ostapenko, the former head of the Khortytsia reserve, who joined the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the beginning of the Russian invasion, was appointed as the new acting general director of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra reserve.

This was reported to the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Culture reports that Ostapenko is a candidate of historical sciences, the author of more than 30 scientific works, and now "will hold the cultural and religious fronts."

Ostapenkoʼs predecessor was Oleksandr Rudnyk, who was appointed to the post amid scandal in 2017. In December last year, Rudnyk told Radio Svoboda journalists that he was not opposed to representatives of the Moscow Patriarchate staying in the Lavra.