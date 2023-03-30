The court rejected the UOC MPʼs claim against the Lavra. The monks wanted to invalidate the termination of the lease agreement

The commercial court of the city of Kyiv rejected the claim of the UOC MP against the reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" to invalidate the termination of the lease agreement.

This is stated in the court decision.

The court noted that the plaintiff was unable to prove or substantiate the statement that in case of eviction of the UOC MP from the Lavra, there is a threat of "destruction or damage to property, transfer to third parties for ownership/use, granting of permits to other religious organizations to hold religious services, violation of citizensʼ rights of Ukraine for freedom of religion and housing".

The decision enters into force from the moment of its signing and can be appealed within 30 days.

As of March 29, the reserve is terminating the lease agreement with the Moscow Patriarchate.