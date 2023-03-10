The state terminates the contract with the UOC MP on the use of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

The National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" sent a letter to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate about the termination of the lease agreement. Priests are asked to leave the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

The press service of the reserve writes about this.

They reminded that the corresponding agreement was concluded in July 2013. But in accordance with the decree of the president and the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, an Interdepartmental Working Group was created to analyze the activities of religious organizations. It established that the UOC MP violated the terms of the contract.

Therefore, the reserve is terminating the contract with the UOC MP on March 29.