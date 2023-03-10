The state terminates the contract with the UOC MP on the use of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

The National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" sent a letter to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate about the termination of the lease agreement. Priests are asked to leave the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.
The press service of the reserve writes about this.
They reminded that the corresponding agreement was concluded in July 2013. But in accordance with the decree of the president and the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, an Interdepartmental Working Group was created to analyze the activities of religious organizations. It established that the UOC MP violated the terms of the contract.
Therefore, the reserve is terminating the contract with the UOC MP on March 29.
- Before the New Year, the "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" reserve informed the UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate that, as of January 1, it was not renewing the contract for its use with the Assumption Cathedral and the Tabernacle Church.
- On December 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine instructed the government to submit to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law banning the activities of religious organizations affiliated with Russia in Ukraine.
- On December 2, the National Security and Defense Council introduced personal sanctions against ex-Nardeput Vadym Novinskyi, vicar of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Petro Lebed and a number of other priests of the UOC MP.