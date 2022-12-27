The vicar of the Lavra appealed to the president not to take away the Dormition and Tabernacle Cathedrals

The vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, Metropolitan Pavlo (Lebid) appealed to Volodymyr Zelensky with a request to leave the Dormition and Tabernacle Cathedrals to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.

According to him, on December 26, the director of the state reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" informed him that on the 31st, the lease of the Dormition and Tabernacle Cathedrals on the territory of the Upper Lavra will expire.

"Already on January 1, we do not have the right to cross the thresholds of the Tabernacle and Assumption Cathedrals. No one notified us in writing at least a month in advance, we have long-term lease contracts in our hands, we served every day before the war," the deputy of the Lavra noted.

Bishop Pavlo called on the president to come to the Lavra to see "with his own eyes how many believers come to worship on Sundays or holidays."