The NSDC imposed sanctions against the governor of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and Deputy of the National Assembly Novinskyi

The National Security and Defense Council introduced personal sanctions against ex-Deputy of Ukraine Vadym Novinsky, Vicar of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra of the UOC Petro Lebed and a number of other priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.

This is stated in the decree of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

In total, there are ten people on the list of restrictions.