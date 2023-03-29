The UOC MP does not plan to leave the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and wants to sue

Priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) do not want to leave the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. They demand a trial.

This was stated by the head of the information and educational department of the UOC MP Metropolitan Kliment, writes LIGA.net.

"We have no legal reason to leave the monastery now. There is no document that obliges us to leave the monastery today. There are documents that say that the contract is supposed to expire on the 29th, but it is not written that it expires on the 29th," he noted.

According to him, this issue should be resolved in court, but the reserve did not file a lawsuit. Therefore, the commission for the description of things in the Lavra allegedly will not be able to work, because "there is no court decision."

When asked whether the representatives of the UOC-MP are going to prevent the commission from entering the territory of the Lavra, he answered:: "They will not come themselves. They have no authority."

Also, representatives of the UOC MP sued the reserve. In the register of court decisions for March 24, there is a decision of the Commercial Court of Kyiv on the self-recusal of a judge. And the application itself to the court of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Ukraine was submitted to the reserve with the demand to invalidate the termination of the lease agreement.