The UOC MP did not leave the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and conducts the service. The Commission of the Ministry of Culture was not allowed there

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) did not leave the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and conducts services there.

The UOC MP reported that Metropolitan Onuphrius conducts the service in the Church of the Exaltation of the Cross in the Near Caves.

"Radio Svoboda" ["Radio Liberty"] publication reports that the commission from the Ministry of Culture, which was supposed to receive the property of the reserve, was not allowed to enter the Lavra. Believers began to quarrel with the commission.