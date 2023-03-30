The UOC MP did not leave the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and conducts the service. The Commission of the Ministry of Culture was not allowed there

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) did not leave the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and conducts services there.
The UOC MP reported that Metropolitan Onuphrius conducts the service in the Church of the Exaltation of the Cross in the Near Caves.
"Radio Svoboda" ["Radio Liberty"] publication reports that the commission from the Ministry of Culture, which was supposed to receive the property of the reserve, was not allowed to enter the Lavra. Believers began to quarrel with the commission.
- On March 29, 2023, the inhabitants of the Holy Dormition Monastery of the UOC MP were supposed to vacate the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. The Moscow Patriarchate stated that they consider this an "ultimatum", do not see any legal grounds in this and are not going to leave.
- Meanwhile, Metropolitan Epiphany appointed Archimandrite Avraamiy, who transferred from the UOC-MP to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, as acting vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.