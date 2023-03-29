Archimandrite from the UOC MP Avraamiy transferred to the OCU. Epiphanius appointed him to the acting vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

A member of the Spiritual Cathedral of the Holy Dormition of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, Archimandrite from the UOC MP Avraamiy (Lotysh) transferred to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and became acting vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra by the decision of Metropolitan Epiphany.

As governor, he also appealed to the brothers to stay in the Lavra as part of the local Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

"Dear fathers and brothers! I urge you to stay in the Lavra as part of the Local Orthodox Church of Ukraine under the omophorion of His Beatitude Metropolitan Epiphanius. I am ready to communicate with you and I want to work together with you to renew our monastery as a real monastery and a place of spiritual renewal for monks and all the faithful," Avraamiy added.

The head of the OCU Epiphanii appealed to the government to provide the Ukrainian Lavra with the use of premises for religious services, residence of the brethren and monastic activities. Metropolitan Epiphanii expressed hope that the state will help protect the vicar and the monastery from possible provocations by supporters of the Moscow Patriarchate.