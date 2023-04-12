The Commission of the Ministry of Culture started working in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. They recorded the destruction

The commission of the Ministry of Culture for the acceptance and transfer of property works on the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. Specialists managed to get to building No. 112.

This was announced by the Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko.

He showed the consequences of the UOC MPʼs use of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Book Depository, built in the second half of the 19th century. It is a monument of architecture and town planning of local importance.

The commission noted that the premises are in a state of emergency, are dilapidated and unfit for use.

The Ministry of Culture submits an application for a crime under Art. 298 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Illegal search operations at an archaeological heritage site, destruction, destruction or damage to cultural heritage sites."

Currently, the premises of the Book Warehouse are sealed. Investigators work there.