The Commission of the Ministry of Culture started working in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. They recorded the destruction

The commission of the Ministry of Culture for the acceptance and transfer of property works on the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. Specialists managed to get to building No. 112.
This was announced by the Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko.
He showed the consequences of the UOC MPʼs use of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Book Depository, built in the second half of the 19th century. It is a monument of architecture and town planning of local importance.
The commission noted that the premises are in a state of emergency, are dilapidated and unfit for use.
The Ministry of Culture submits an application for a crime under Art. 298 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Illegal search operations at an archaeological heritage site, destruction, destruction or damage to cultural heritage sites."
Currently, the premises of the Book Warehouse are sealed. Investigators work there.
- On March 10, the National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" sent a letter to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate about the termination of the lease agreement. Priests are asked to leave the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.
- The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine announced that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Ukraine must vacate all the premises it rents in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra by March 29. The UOC MP stated that these demands have no legal basis.
- On March 30, the commission of the Ministry of Culture was unable to start work in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. They were not given the keys to the building, and numerous believers and clergy prevented the work in every possible way. On this day, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate was supposed to leave the territory, but did not do so. Individual representatives of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church interfered with journalists, as a result of which the police opened criminal proceedings, and the Kyiv court rejected the churchʼs claim to invalidate the termination of the lease agreement.
- On the same day, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled the order on the free use of the property of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra by the UOC MP. It was returned to state management.
- On March 31, the Ministry of Culture appealed to the police for the second time due to the fact that the UOC MP does not allow the commission to work on the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. Its representatives are not allowed in the Lavra building.