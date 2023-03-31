The Ministry of Culture turned to the police for the second time because the UOC MP did not allow him to enter the Lavra

The Ministry of Culture appealed to the police for the second time due to the fact that the UOC MP does not allow the commission to work on the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. Its representatives are not allowed in the Lavra building.
The Ministry of Culture writes about this in its Telegram channel.
"During the second attempt to inspect one of the premises, the Commission was unable to enter the building because it was closed. The keys handed over by the representatives of the Monastery did not go to the core of the lock of the premises," they noted.
Because of this, the commission once again appealed to the police because of illegal obstruction of access to state property.
- On March 10, the National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" sent a letter to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate about the termination of the lease agreement. Priests are asked to leave the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.
- The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine announced that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Ukraine must vacate all the premises it rents in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra by March 29. The UOC MP stated that these demands have no legal basis.
- On March 30, the commission of the Ministry of Culture was unable to start work in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. They were not given the keys to the building, and numerous believers and clergy prevented the work in every possible way. On this day, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate was supposed to leave the territory, but did not do so. Individual representatives of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church interfered with journalists, as a result of which the police opened criminal proceedings, and the Kyiv court rejected the churchʼs claim to invalidate the termination of the lease agreement.
- On the same day, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled the order on the free use of the property of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra by the UOC MP. It was returned to state management.