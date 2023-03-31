The Ministry of Culture turned to the police for the second time because the UOC MP did not allow him to enter the Lavra

The Ministry of Culture appealed to the police for the second time due to the fact that the UOC MP does not allow the commission to work on the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. Its representatives are not allowed in the Lavra building.

The Ministry of Culture writes about this in its Telegram channel.

"During the second attempt to inspect one of the premises, the Commission was unable to enter the building because it was closed. The keys handed over by the representatives of the Monastery did not go to the core of the lock of the premises," they noted.

Because of this, the commission once again appealed to the police because of illegal obstruction of access to state property.