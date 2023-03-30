The Cabinet of Ministers returned the property of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra to the state

On March 30, the Cabinet of Ministers invalidated the decree on the free use of the property of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra by the UOC MP. Therefore, the Lavra was returned to state management.

This was announced by the Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko.

"By a series of legal decisions, the management of the property of the Lavra was transferred to the state, because the state is the owner of these objects," the minister noted.

Tkachenko clarified that the government canceled Yanukovych-era order No. 519 dated July 11, 2013 "Issue of the transfer of buildings and structures of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (menʼs monastery) of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church to free use."