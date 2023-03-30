The Commission of the Ministry of Culture did not manage to get to the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. The agency filed a police report

The commission of the Ministry of Culture for the acceptance and transfer of state property was unable to start work in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra on March 30.

This was reported by the Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko.

The representatives of the commission were not given the keys to the building they were planning to inspect, and numerous believers and clergy prevented their work in every way. The Ministry of Culture wrote a statement to the police.

"Tomorrow, the commission will continue its work in any case," Tkachenko emphasized.