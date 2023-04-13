The police began to investigate the destruction in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which was uncovered after the Moscow Patriarchate left it

The Kyiv police have started an investigation into the destruction of one of the buildings on the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

It is noted that the representatives of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture appealed to the law enforcement officers with a statement about the damage and destruction of one of the buildings of the Lavra, saying that it is unfit for operation.

Law enforcement officers collect evidence of intentional illegal destruction, destruction or damage to objects of cultural heritage or their parts.

The sanction of the article provides for a fine or imprisonment for 5 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a period of up to three years.

The day before, the commission was able to get into building No. 112. The commission noted that the premises are in a state of emergency, have destruction and are unfit for use.