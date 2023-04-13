The police began to investigate the destruction in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which was uncovered after the Moscow Patriarchate left it

The Kyiv police have started an investigation into the destruction of one of the buildings on the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.
It is noted that the representatives of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture appealed to the law enforcement officers with a statement about the damage and destruction of one of the buildings of the Lavra, saying that it is unfit for operation.
Law enforcement officers collect evidence of intentional illegal destruction, destruction or damage to objects of cultural heritage or their parts.
The sanction of the article provides for a fine or imprisonment for 5 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a period of up to three years.
The day before, the commission was able to get into building No. 112. The commission noted that the premises are in a state of emergency, have destruction and are unfit for use.
- On March 10, the National Reserve Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra sent a letter to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate about the termination of the lease agreement. Priests were asked to leave the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.
- The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine announced that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Ukraine must vacate all the premises it rents in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra by March 29. The UOC MP stated that these demands have no legal basis.
- On March 30, the commission of the Ministry of Culture was unable to start work in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. They were not given the keys to the building, and numerous believers and clergy prevented the work in every possible way. On this day, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate was supposed to leave the territory, but did not do so. Its individual representatives quarreled with journalists, as a result of which the police opened criminal proceedings. The Kyiv court rejected the churchʼs claim to invalidate the termination of the lease agreement.
- On the same day, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled the order on the free use of the property of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra by the UOC MP. It was returned to state.
- On March 31, the Ministry of Culture appealed to the police for the second time due to the fact that the UOC MP does not allow the commission to work on the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. Its representatives were not allowed in the Lavra building.