A priest of the UOC MP in Luhansk region was sentenced to 12 years for passing on the positions of the Ukrainian military to the Russians

A priest of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) in Luhansk region was sentenced to 12 years in prison for informing the enemy about the positions of the Ukrainian military.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO).

The prosecutors proved that the priest of the church from Lysychansk provided assistance in the conduct of hostilities by the armed formations of Russia against the Ukrainian army.

From mid-April 2022, he collected information on the number and location of the equipment and weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Severodonetsk and the settlements adjacent to the city. He transmitted these data to representatives of the aggressorʼs army through a messenger.

The enemy used the information received to locate and strike targets. "A supporter of Russian peace was exposed and detained at the end of April 2022. While documenting the crime, the law enforcement officers discovered correspondence between the clergyman and representatives of the enemyʼs armed forces," the message reads.