The Security Service of Ukraine conducts searches in the churches of the UOC MP in three regions

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) conducts security measures at the facilities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) in Cherkasy, Volyn and Kherson regions.

It is, in particular, about:

Exaltation of the Cross Czartoryi Menʼs Monastery of the Volyn Diocese of the UOC MP;

Mykolaiv Miletsky Menʼs Monastery of the Volodymyr-Volyn Diocese of the UOC MP;

Assumption Cathedral of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kherson);

Office of the Cherkasy Diocese of the UOC;

St. Michaelʼs Cathedral (Cherkasy);

Sunday school and library of the Cherkasy diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Cherkasy);

Office of the Uman-Zvenyhorod Eparchy (Uman);

St. Georgeʼs Convent (Uman district);

Church of St. Andrew the First-Called (Cherkasy);

Holy Trinity Motronyn Monastery (Cherkasy district);

Krasnohirsky Holy Intercession Womenʼs Monastery (Zolotonosha district);

The religious community of the Parish of Saint Sophronius, Bishop of Irkutsk (Cherkasy);

Kaniv Dormition Cathedral (Kaniv, Cherkasy district).

"With the direct participation of representatives of the church, law enforcement officers conduct an inspection of the territory and premises (in particular, of the hotel type) to identify persons who may be involved in illegal activities to the detriment of the state sovereignty of Ukraine, and items prohibited for circulation," the SSU stated.