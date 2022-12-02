The Security Service of Ukraine declared the suspicion to the head of the Kirovohrad Diocese of the UOC MP

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) declared the Metropolitan of the Kirovohrad Diocese of the UOC (MP) Ioasaf (Huben) the suspicion that he justified the occupation of Crimea

This was reported by the SSU press service.

"The bishop was part of the inner circle of Moscow Patriarch Kirill, with whom he coordinated the spread of pro-Kremlin views in the region," reports the SSU.

For this, the metropolitan was in constant contact with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church and carried out his instructions, justifying Russian aggression and the seizure of part of the territory of Ukraine.

"Instructions from Moscow came in the form of written circulars, as well as during personal meetings on the territory of the Russian Federation," the special service assures.

The law enforcement officers found out that hostile propaganda literature, which was printed in thousands of copies in Russia, was distributed to people in the churches of the community. In these books, Russian authors questioned Ukrainian statehood and praised the Kremlin regime.

On the basis of the collected evidence base, the Metropolitan was informed of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 161 (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their racial, national, regional belonging, religious beliefs, disability and on other grounds) of the Criminal Code.

The SSU does not name the suspect, but according to the website of the Kirovohrad Diocese of the UOC MP, it is headed by Metropolitan Ioasaf.