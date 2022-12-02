Law enforcement officers are conducting searches in monasteries and churches of the UOC MP in three regions

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) conducts searches at the facilities of the UOC MP in Zhytomyr, Rivne, and Transcarpathia regions.
This was reported by the SSU press service.
It is about:
- St. Nicholas Menʼs Monastery of the Khust Diocese of the UOC MP in Transcarpathia;
- St. Anastasia Stauropygny Convent (Zhytomyr);
- Hermitage of St. Anastasia Stauropygny Convent (Zhytomyr district);
- Hermitage of the Iver Icon of the Mother of God of the Chopovychsky Athos Icon of the Mother of God of the Female Stauropygian Monastery (Zhytomyr District);
- Rivne-Ostroga Diocese, Horodotsk Convent, St. Georgeʼs Courtyard, Church of All Volyn Saints, Holy Resurrection Church, Holy Dormition Church (Rivne region).
"With the direct participation of representatives of the church, law enforcement officers are conducting an inspection of the territory and premises, in particular of the hotel type, to identify persons who may be involved in illegal activities to the detriment of the state sovereignty of Ukraine, and items prohibited for circulation," the SSU stated.
- At the end of November, the SSU conducted a series of searches in churches, monasteries and lavras of the UOC MP, in particular in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. The series of searches began after a scandal over a prayer service in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, during which parishioners sang the song "The bell is ringing, itʼs ringing over Russia. Mother Russia is waking up." The priest was informed of suspicion for this.
- Subsequently, the SSU conducted searches in monasteries in Transcarpathia, in the Mukachevo diocese, in the Ivano-Frankivsk diocese, in the Pochaiv seminary, and in the Ternopil diocese. During the searches, numerous evidences of pro-Russian propaganda and probable cooperation of representatives of the UOC-MP with Russia were found.
- On December 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine instructed the government to submit a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada to ban the activities of religious organizations affiliated with Russia in Ukraine. First of all, this will affect the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP).