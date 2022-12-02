Law enforcement officers are conducting searches in monasteries and churches of the UOC MP in three regions

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) conducts searches at the facilities of the UOC MP in Zhytomyr, Rivne, and Transcarpathia regions.

This was reported by the SSU press service.

It is about:

St. Nicholas Menʼs Monastery of the Khust Diocese of the UOC MP in Transcarpathia;

St. Anastasia Stauropygny Convent (Zhytomyr);

Hermitage of St. Anastasia Stauropygny Convent (Zhytomyr district);

Hermitage of the Iver Icon of the Mother of God of the Chopovychsky Athos Icon of the Mother of God of the Female Stauropygian Monastery (Zhytomyr District);

Rivne-Ostroga Diocese, Horodotsk Convent, St. Georgeʼs Courtyard, Church of All Volyn Saints, Holy Resurrection Church, Holy Dormition Church (Rivne region).

"With the direct participation of representatives of the church, law enforcement officers are conducting an inspection of the territory and premises, in particular of the hotel type, to identify persons who may be involved in illegal activities to the detriment of the state sovereignty of Ukraine, and items prohibited for circulation," the SSU stated.