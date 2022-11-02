Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: the Russian side resumes participation in the “grain agreement”

The Ministry of Defense of Russia informed that the Russian side is resuming participation in the "grain agreement" after the drone attack on the ship of the Black Sea Fleet in the Sevastopol Bay.

"The Ukrainian side officially assured that the maritime humanitarian corridor will be used only in accordance with the provisions of the Black Sea Initiative and the related provision on the Joint Coordination Center. Russia believes that the received guarantees seem to be sufficient at the moment and is resuming the initiative for the safe transportation of grain and food from the ports of Ukraine," the Ministry of Defense reports.