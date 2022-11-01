Ukraine launches the “Danube Grain Route” for the export of agricultural products

Ukraine is launching the "Danube Grain Route" to export its agricultural products. This will allow the grain and other goods to be exported in the future.
Dmytro Moskalenko, general director of "Ukrainian Danube Shipping", wrote about this on Facebook.
"Back in the summer, we predicted that the Russian Federation could try to disrupt the "Grain Initiative" at any moment. Therefore, we persistently and systematically developed our project "Danube Grain Route". In particular, UDP invested in the creation of its own grain transshipment. We have also agreed with our Romanian partners — the TTS group of companies — on a faster and more efficient transshipment scheme at the port of Constanta," he noted.
Moskalenko emphasized that the entire logistics chain is controlled by the UDP. Thanks to a faster process of loading and unloading, the average turnover time of the caravan will be reduced by 30%.
"An important component of the project is to equip ships with online control systems, video surveillance and increase the number of shipmasters in the crew. This significantly increases the efficiency of the fleet. According to our forecasts, in the future, the barge caravan will be able to make up to two trips per month," he emphasized.
In the second stage of the project, UDS wants to build new barges and modernize traction.
- On July 22, Russia signed an agreement on unblocking the export of Ukrainian grain from the ports of Odesa, Pivdenny, and Chornomorsk. The agreement was signed by Ukraine, the Russian Federation, Turkey, and the UN as a mediator. On August 5, the first caravan of ships left the ports of Odessa.
- From the end of September and throughout October, the Ukrainian authorities stated that Russia deliberately blocked the export of Ukrainian agricultural products, creating artificial queues in the Bosphorus.
- Official representatives of Russia have publicly stated several times that the Russian Federation may withdraw from the "grain agreement". The occupiers demanded a guarantee of equal export of grain through the Black Sea and to limit the export directions.
- On October 29, Russia announced its withdrawal from the "grain agreement". She cited the attack of drones on a ship of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol Bay as the reason.
- Due to Russiaʼs withdrawal from the "grain agreement", 218 cargo ships were stranded. On October 31, the UN, Turkey, and Ukraine agreed on a transit plan for 16 ships. The President of Turkey stated that his country would make all possible efforts to continue the export of grain from the Black Sea ports of Ukraine, despite Russiaʼs withdrawal from the agreement.