Ukraine launches the “Danube Grain Route” for the export of agricultural products

Ukraine is launching the "Danube Grain Route" to export its agricultural products. This will allow the grain and other goods to be exported in the future.

Dmytro Moskalenko, general director of "Ukrainian Danube Shipping", wrote about this on Facebook.

"Back in the summer, we predicted that the Russian Federation could try to disrupt the "Grain Initiative" at any moment. Therefore, we persistently and systematically developed our project "Danube Grain Route". In particular, UDP invested in the creation of its own grain transshipment. We have also agreed with our Romanian partners — the TTS group of companies — on a faster and more efficient transshipment scheme at the port of Constanta," he noted.

Moskalenko emphasized that the entire logistics chain is controlled by the UDP. Thanks to a faster process of loading and unloading, the average turnover time of the caravan will be reduced by 30%.

"An important component of the project is to equip ships with online control systems, video surveillance and increase the number of shipmasters in the crew. This significantly increases the efficiency of the fleet. According to our forecasts, in the future, the barge caravan will be able to make up to two trips per month," he emphasized.

In the second stage of the project, UDS wants to build new barges and modernize traction.