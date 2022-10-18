The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine initiated the severance of diplomatic relations with Iran. The relevant submission was sent to President Volodymyr Zelensky for consideration.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba stated this at the briefing.

"Taking into account the numerous destructions caused by Iranian drones to the civil infrastructure of Ukraine, the deaths and sufferings caused to our people, as well as in connection with the reports about the possible continuation of Iranʼs supply of weapons to Russia, I am submitting to the president a proposal to break diplomatic relations with Iran," he noted.

According to him, Ukraine has never taken an anti-Iranian position, but after Iranʼs assistance to the aggressor, this changed. Ukraine will be ready to restore relations when Iran stops supplying Russia with weapons.