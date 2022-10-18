The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine initiated the severance of diplomatic relations with Iran. The relevant submission was sent to President Volodymyr Zelensky for consideration.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba stated this at the briefing.
"Taking into account the numerous destructions caused by Iranian drones to the civil infrastructure of Ukraine, the deaths and sufferings caused to our people, as well as in connection with the reports about the possible continuation of Iranʼs supply of weapons to Russia, I am submitting to the president a proposal to break diplomatic relations with Iran," he noted.
According to him, Ukraine has never taken an anti-Iranian position, but after Iranʼs assistance to the aggressor, this changed. Ukraine will be ready to restore relations when Iran stops supplying Russia with weapons.
- After the downing of the first Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6 attack drones, Ukraine stripped Iranʼs Ambassador Manouchehr Moradi of his accreditation and reduced the number of diplomatic personnel. In response, Iran advised Ukraine "not to listen to third parties". The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on Iran to stop military aid to Russia, and not to hide behind statements about alleged "external influence".
- Ukrainian special services reported that Russian troops purposefully launched Shahed-136 over Uman to attack Hasidic Jews. They believe that attacks on Jews are one of the conditions for Iranʼs transfer of drones to Russia.
- The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Nasser Kanani publicly denied the supply of its military drones to the Russian army. Even despite the fact that the Ukrainian military has already shot down dozens of such drones.
- According to American intelligence, Iran is now preparing to supply the Russians with its Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles, which are capable of hitting targets at a distance of 300 and 700 kilometers.