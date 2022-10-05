Iran denies supplying its drones to Russian troops, despite the fact that the Ukrainian army has already shot down dozens of such drones

Iran publicly denies supplying its military drones to the Russian army. Even despite the fact that the Ukrainian military has already shot down dozens of such drones.
This was stated by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Nasser Kanani in a comment to Xinhua.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the published news about the supply of (Iranian) drones to Russia for use in the conflict in Ukraine to be groundless and does not confirm them," he noted.
Despite such statements, the Ukrainian army shoots down Iranian-made drones almost every day. Currently, it is known for sure about the appearance in Ukraine of two types of kamikaze drones: Shahed-131 and Shahed-136, as well as a large reconnaissance and attack UAV Mohajer-6.
- After the downing of the first Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6 attack drones, Ukraine stripped Iranʼs Ambassador Manouchehr Moradi of his accreditation and reduced the number of diplomatic personnel. In response, Iran advised Ukraine "not to listen to third parties". The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on Iran to stop military aid to Russia, and not to hide behind statements about alleged "external influence".
- Ukrainian special services reported that Russian troops purposefully launched Shahed-136 over Uman to attack Hasidic Jews. They believe that attacks on Jews are one of the conditions for Iranʼs transfer of drones to Russia.
- The Operational Command "South" later said that Iranian kamikaze drones can be recognized by their low flight height and loud sound, reminiscent of the sound of a moped engine or a chainsaw.