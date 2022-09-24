Iran responded to Ukraineʼs expulsion of its diplomats because of drone supply. It also advised Ukraine “not to listen to third parties”

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Nasser Kanaani, said that his country regrets Ukraineʼs decision to revoke the accreditation of the Iranian ambassador and reduce the number of diplomatic staff at the embassy in Kyiv.

Reuters writes about it.

Kanaani advised Ukraine to "refrain from the influence of third parties who seek to destroy relations between the two countries." He claims that Ukraineʼs decision "is based on unconfirmed reports and was the result of noise in the media from foreign parties."