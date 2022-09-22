The Armed Forces immediately shot down four Russian kamikaze drones of Iranian production

In the Mykolayiv region, the troops of the "South" air command shot down four Iranian-made Shahid-136 Russian kamikaze drones at once.
The Air Force reported this on the evening of September 22.
Two medium-range anti-aircraft guided missiles shot down the drones.
- On July 11, the United States reported that Iran would soon provide Russia with "up to several hundred drones" and train the Russian military to use them. Russia wanted to get drones for the war against Ukraine amid heavy losses. After that, Iran stated that it has not sold military equipment to Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the territory of Ukraine and opposes further escalation of hostilities.
- On July 16, CNN reported that a Russian delegation visited Iran twice to inspect the Shahid-191 and Shahid-129 attack drones, which are capable of carrying missiles. CNN published a satellite image taken on the day of the Russiansʼ visit.
- On September 16, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the use of Iranian drones by the Russians. The Wall Street Journal newspaper wrote that the Iranian drones purchased by Russia pose a significant threat to the Ukrainian military and equipment and are more difficult to shoot down — they are quite small and fly low.