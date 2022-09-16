“The target is extremely difficult”. The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the use of Iranian drones by the Russians

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the use of Iranian drones by the Russians. They noted that it is quite difficult to knock them down.

The spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Hnat reported this on the air of the telethon.

He confirmed that the Russians are already using Iranian Shahed-136 drones.

"It is clear that the target is extremely difficult, and additional systems are needed to shoot down such targets. In addition, the vigilance of our soldiers is needed again," Hnat added.