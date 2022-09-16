“The target is extremely difficult”. The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the use of Iranian drones by the Russians

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the use of Iranian drones by the Russians. They noted that it is quite difficult to knock them down.
The spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Hnat reported this on the air of the telethon.
He confirmed that the Russians are already using Iranian Shahed-136 drones.
"It is clear that the target is extremely difficult, and additional systems are needed to shoot down such targets. In addition, the vigilance of our soldiers is needed again," Hnat added.
- On July 11, the United States reported that Iran would soon provide Russia with "up to several hundred drones" and train the Russian military to use them. Russia wanted to get drones for the war against Ukraine amid heavy losses. After that, Iran stated that it has not sold military equipment to Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the territory of Ukraine and opposes further escalation of hostilities.
- On July 16, CNN reported that a Russian delegation visited Iran twice to inspect the Shahed-191 and Shahed-129 attack drones, which are capable of carrying missiles. CNN published a satellite image taken on the day of the Russiansʼ visit.