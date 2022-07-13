Iran denies supplying military equipment to Russian forces. The US says the opposite

Iran stated that it has not sold military equipment to Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the territory of Ukraine and opposes further escalation of hostilities.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran writes about this.

There they deny the information that the country sold military equipment to Russia, in particular drones.

Commenting on the statement of US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, the representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanaani, noted that cooperation between Iran and the Russian Federation "began even before the war."

It will be recalled that on July 11, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan announced that Iran will soon provide Russia with "up to several hundred UAVs" and train the Russian military to use them.