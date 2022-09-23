The Ukrainian military shot down the Iranian Mohajer-6 multipurpose drone for the first time

The Ukrainian military shot down the Iranian Mohajer-6 multi-purpose drone over the sea. He can scout and strike.
This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"For the first time in Ukraine, anti-aircraft gunners of the Air Command "South" of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down an Iranian-made Mohajer-6 multi-purpose strike UAV, designed for reconnaissance, surveillance, reconnaissance and fire damage," the message says.
It is noted here that the drone can carry up to four high-precision munitions. The start of production of such drones falls in 2017.
Mohajer-6 has a maximum take-off weight of 600 kg, a payload of 100 kg, and a flight range of 200 km. The top speed is 200 km/h, the maximum flight height is 5,400 meters, and the duration is 12 hours.
- On Friday, explosions rang out in Odesa during an air raid. Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones were seen above the city, which the Russians renamed Geran-2. They destroyed the administrative building in the port area, a civilian was killed. One drone was shot down over the sea.
- The day before, in the Mykolaiv region, the military of the "Southern" Air Command shot down four Iranian-made Shahed-136 Russian kamikaze drones at once.
- President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to respond to the use of Iranian drones by Russian troops.